Toronto begins sharing traffic data with Waze navigation app

TORONTO —

The City of Toronto has officially begun sharing traffic data with Waze to help motorists navigate the city. On November 20th, Mayor John Tory announced a new partnership with Waze, the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation app. Through this partnership, the City of Toronto and Waze will provide free access to each other’s real-time traffic and road data, providing motorists with the best information to navigate the city.

“For the first time, the City is sharing its traffic data with Waze and its users. This partnership will give our traffic operations centre better visibility into traffic patterns and provide Waze users enhanced information to plan and adjust their commute,” said Mayor Tory. “Over the last three years, we have finally focused on fighting traffic in Toronto and improving commute times. I am determined to build on the progress we’ve made and continue the fight each and every day.”

Through its Connected Citizens Program, app users will now have access to the City’s traffic data in real-time, providing a greater ability for motorists to avoid road closures, construction and traffic jams. (More information about the Connected Citizens Program is available here).

The City will also be able to leverage the app’s anonymous driver and traffic insights to make data-driven infrastructure decisions. In the Toronto area alone, there are more than 560,000 active Waze app users. Traffic accidents, hazards and congestion details can also be posted by users in the app. Every app user and trip improves the Waze map, and this data will help City staff better respond to issues as they occur.

“Waze was founded on the belief that we can outsmart traffic together,” said Mike Wilson, Waze Canada’s country manager. “Our partnership with the City of Toronto will empower drivers with real-time information on routes, traffic alerts and road closures to get them to their destination on time. Additionally, by leveraging Waze insights, the City will now have greater visibility into traffic patterns and will be able to make better planning decisions.”

In addition, the partnership will help the City to disseminate traffic and road closure information for major events, highway maintenance and pilot projects, such as the King Street Pilot that was launched last week.