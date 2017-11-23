Ontario announces 20-acre park on Toronto waterfront

TORONTO —

The province of Ontario is proceeding with planning and design work for a huge new green space on Toronto’s waterfront as it moves ahead with the transformation of Ontario Place into a vibrant, public, year-round waterfront destination.

As part of the broader revitalization of Ontario Place the province is seeking a design consultant for a Celebration Common on the East Island. The almost 20-acre proposed Celebration Common, approximately the size of 14 football fields, would be a flexible green space for open-air cultural activities, festivals, community events and recreation in downtown Toronto.

As part of an established master plan to transform Ontario Place into a mixed-use public green space, the Celebration Common would connect Ontario Place’s West Island, the new Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail and the recently reopened Cinesphere through a system of pedestrian and bike trails. Transforming the East Island into a year-round, public destination would create a cultural and recreational destination for people in Ontario, welcome visitors from around the world and boost the local economy.

