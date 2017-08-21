Great Gulf and Sunnybrook partner to fight bipolar disorder

Togehter with Sunnybrook Hospital, real estate conglomerate Great Gulf partners are raising funds to help advance the work of the Centre for Youth Bipolar Disorder. The $165,900 collected from a recent golf tournament bringing total funds raised thus far to $1,383,900. The strategic partnership is meant to promote a better future for youth with bipolar disorder through a dual mandate: to remove the stigma, prejudice and discrimination against those suffering with mental illness, and to increase awareness of this challenging disorder to encourage early treatment.

Treating teens with bipolar disorder, the Centre conducts groundbreaking research on the condition, leading efforts to change how the world thinks about bipolar disorder in teens.

“We are a subspecialty program that seamlessly weaves together scientific discovery, clinical care, and knowledge sharing and education,” said Dr. Benjamin Goldstein, Director of the Centre for Youth Bipolar Disorder, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Senior Scientist at the Sunnybrook Research Institute and Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto. “We are on a search for biological markers that can reduce the mystery around the causes and treatments of bipolar disorder.”

“Mental illness is one of the most pressing issues facing our teens today. We applaud and are committed to supporting the great work of Dr. Benjamin Goldstein and his team of professionals to provide the best possible treatment and to change the way the world thinks about bipolar disorder in teens,” said Great Gulf President Christopher Wein. “Our partnership with the Centre will not only include funding but also working together to launch a strategic awareness campaign to heightened awareness of the symptoms and the need for early treatment to successfully manage this disorder. A special thank you to all of our staff and sponsors for making the golf tournament an outstanding success.”

In the past few months the Centre has received three grants, from Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, and the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation to better understand the relationship between blood vessel problems and bipolar disorder in teens. These studies will use cutting-edge imaging of the heart, brain and eye. Dr. Goldstein remarked, “We are actively pursuing the concept of ‘exercise as medicine’ and are world leaders in studying the brain effects of aerobic exercise on teens with bipolar disorder.”

The studies bring together scientists and clinicians across the hospital and research institute, who are teaming up to accelerate progress in the treatment and understanding of youth bipolar disorder, including specialists in cardiology, ophthalmology, neurology, medical imaging, and anesthesia. Great Gulf and Sunnybrook will continue to partner to improve care, raise awareness and reduce stigma to improve the lives of teens with bipolar disorder, who deserve nothing less.