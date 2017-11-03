Toronto Conservation Authority HQ to be built under Zero Carbon pilot

TORONTO —

ZAS Architects and Bucholz McEvoy Architects in joint-venture have been announced to design the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority‘s (TRCA) new Administration Building. The building will provide over 9,000m² of adaptive office space and demonstrate TRCA’s commitment to green infrastructure. As part of achieving these goals, the project is targeting LEEDv4 Platinum, WELL Silver and is a CaGBC Zero Carbon Building Standard pilot project.

The Zero Carbon Building Standard is a new initiative created by the Canada Green Building Council designed to make carbon emissions the key indicator for building performance. As part of the 16 project pilot program, this TRCA project will help further development of the standard, plus accompanying resources and education.

A new headquarters will enable TRCA to consolidate many of operations, reducing the number of its administrative offices from eight to three. The building will occupy land already owned by TRCA and located at the heart of its area of jurisdiction, with convenient highway and transit access.

The building will provide 9,724m² (100,000ft²) of adaptive office space, along with 7,951m² (90,254ft²) for a three-level underground parking garage, and will demonstrate TRCA’s commitment to green infrastructure and a low-carbon future in a number of important ways.

“We’re extremely excited to work in collaboration with the TRCA and Bucholz McEvoy Architects to create one of the most ambitious sustainable green buildings in Canada. The facility will be one of the first targeting LEEDv4 Platinum, WELL Silver and net zero carbon as part of the CaGBC Zero Carbon Building Standard pilot project. The new TRCA Administration Office will set a leading example of sustainability,” said Marek Zawadski, ZAS Principal.

According to a statement by the TRCA, “This new facility will reduce operating costs, while helping TRCA to deliver the best possible customer service and support, and will serve as a living example of green building best practices.”

The intention is to demonstrate municipal, provincial and federal strategies, use innovative healthy materials and adopt passive house design principles. Plans also include renewable energy, innovative wastewater management and integration with the ravine landscape.