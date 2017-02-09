LEED projects in Canada surpass 1 billion square feet: CaGBC

OTTAWA —

Green building in Canada has reached a significant milestone, with the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) announcing that there are now over 1 billion square feet of LEED projects in Canada.

Representing nearly 7,000 LEED buildings, homes and communities since 2004, this growth can be attributed to the successful and widespread adoption of LEED by Canada’s industry, leading to significant innovation and economic development.

As the federal government plans for the implementation of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change – which recognizes the building sector as an area critical to the reduction of emissions – the building industry’s widespread LEED experience will be crucial to its success.

“We have just 13 years to reach aggressive national and international commitments to climate change,” says Thomas Mueller, president and CEO of the Canada Green Building Council. “Our members, stakeholders and the green building industry have proven that we are ready to take on this challenge. With over 1 billion square feet of LEED projects across the country, a new more rigorous version of LEED, and the release of a net zero carbon standard for Canada coming mid-year – it is evident that we are ready to hit the ground running and do our part in the countdown to 2030.”

As the world moves toward a low carbon economy, CaGBC is pushing higher standards for the performance of buildings (both new and existing) through LEED v4. It is also moving ahead with plans to support the industry by providing Canada’s first state-of-the-art guideline and third-party verification for zero carbon buildings. In addition, it is expanding research and consultations on existing buildings to determine how Canada’s infrastructure can be better managed and retrofitted – both to stimulate job growth and reduce GHG emissions.

Overall LEED numbers in 2016 show growing impact across the country

In a preview of what is to come, LEED’s end of year totals for 2016 were strong overall, with a total of 406 LEED projects certified between January 1 and December 31, 2016. This brings the grand total of certified projects in Canada to 2,990.

Final totals by LEED certification level for 2016 were:

70 LEED Certified

154 LEED Silver

152 LEED Gold

30 LEED Platinum

The top five *provinces for LEED certification across Canada in 2016 were:

Ontario – 147

Quebec – 103

British Columbia – 62

Alberta – 61

Manitoba – 10

*Note: these are totals for the year, not cumulative.

In addition to hitting 1 billion sq.ft. in LEED registered space, other notable progress in 2016 included:

The rise of green building and its influence on climate policy in Canada is also detailed in an update to the LEED in Motion: Canada report from the U.S. Green Building Council, published today, which includes key highlights on CaGBC’s progress in advocating for green buildings in 2016. For ongoing updates on LEED in Canada, visit www.cagbc.org/LEED.