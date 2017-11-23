Building Magazine


William Shatner complains about Hamilton condo using his name, likeness

HAMILTON – William Shatner is objecting to the use of his name and likeness to promote an upcoming condo development in Hamilton.

The “Star Trek” star, best known for playing Captain Kirk on the original series, set his phasers on a project dubbed “Television City.”

Television City is to occupying 44,000 sq. ft. of land and the development will consist of two separate high-rise towers connected by a skywalk. Located at 163 Jackson St. West, Hamilton, Ontario, the proposed development calls for a 40-storey and 30-storey tower. The historic mansion currently on-site is a heritage building built in 1850 that will be repurposed and preserved as part of Television City.

On Twitter, Shatner complained that his name and a caricature of him were attached to floor plans for a million-dollar two-bedroom penthouse.

Shatner says he doesn’t recall giving permission to prominent Toronto developer Brad Lamb to use his name and image as online promotional tools. He tweeted a price list that showed various condo units named after Hollywood stars including Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr. T, and Betty White.

Lamb responded in a statement that his intention was “to pay tribute” to the stars and he doubted anyone would buy a condo based on its name.

He says his company is making every effort to remove references to Shatner and all other celebrities from promotional material after receiving the tweet.

