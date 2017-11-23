William Shatner complains about Hamilton condo using his name, likeness

HAMILTON – William Shatner is objecting to the use of his name and likeness to promote an upcoming condo development in Hamilton.

The “Star Trek” star, best known for playing Captain Kirk on the original series, set his phasers on a project dubbed “Television City.”

On Twitter, Shatner complained that his name and a caricature of him were attached to floor plans for a million-dollar two-bedroom penthouse.

Mr. @BradJLamb it has come to my attention you are using my name & caricature likeness in your brochures to sell real estate. You are also using the name & likeness of @hwinkler4real & others I do not recall giving you permission to use my name or likeness https://t.co/EBG2lbGBYr pic.twitter.com/moN5n351py — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 22, 2017

Shatner says he doesn’t recall giving permission to prominent Toronto developer Brad Lamb to use his name and image as online promotional tools. He tweeted a price list that showed various condo units named after Hollywood stars including Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr. T, and Betty White.

Lamb responded in a statement that his intention was “to pay tribute” to the stars and he doubted anyone would buy a condo based on its name.

He says his company is making every effort to remove references to Shatner and all other celebrities from promotional material after receiving the tweet.