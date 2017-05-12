West Village Partners unveil draft plan for waterfront development in Port Credit

MISSISSAUGA —

West Village Partners (“WVP”) has announced that it has concluded the purchase of the 72-acre former industrial site at 70 Mississauga Road South in Port Credit. WVP will work with the Port Credit residents and stakeholders on a plan to transform these lands into a complete, vibrant and diverse waterfront community where people can live, work and play.

WVP is a joint venture of four leading Canadian developers and city builders: Kilmer Group, Dream Unlimited Corp, Diamond Corp, and FRAM + Slokker. WVP has developed a mixed-use master plan that builds upon the principles of the City of Mississauga’s Inspiration Port Credit vision and recognizes the importance of thoughtfully integrating with the vibrant neighbourhoods of Port Credit.

“We’re determined to deliver a special community that will raise the bar for architectural and design excellence and to transform this section of the Port Credit shoreline into a dynamic waterfront community with places to live, work, shop and play,” said WVP Spokesperson Ken Tanenbaum, Vice Chairman of Kilmer Group.

WVP’s master plan is dedicated to revitalizing the 72-acre site in a manner that will fulfill important city building objectives of architectural excellence, connectivity, high quality public realm, community gathering spaces, and a series of parks that collectively enhance the Mississauga waterfront experience—all informed by a thoughtful environmental strategy.

WVP is committed to transparent communications and engagement with the public, elected officials, City Staff and all stakeholders. Following in its tradition of working with the public in the development of its projects, later this spring the WVP will hold the first of what they anticipate will be a series of public meetings to engage with the community in delivering a landmark development for the City of Mississauga.

HIGHLIGHTS OF WVP’s DRAFT MASTER PLAN PROPOSAL:

Approximately 2500 housing units (home to +/- 5000 residents), with a range of built form including townhomes, mid rise and high rise, maximizing views to the lake

Approximately 200,000 square feet commercial development (both retail and office)

Approximately 1000 jobs in construction and support services during the development process

Estimated 1000 jobs post construction

Estimated $17 Million realty taxes/year generated for City of Mississauga (at 2017 rates)

A new waterfront park, with a beach and ecological gardens—all respecting and reflecting the natural shorelines of Lake Ontario and the Credit River, completing a fully connected system of waterfront parks by delivering the missing link from J.C. Saddington Park west to the Brueckner Rhododendron Gardens

Four green corridors link the waterfront to Lakesore Road, and neighbourhood gathering places, with a series of parks, offering community amenities, sustainability, diverse vegetation, play areas and meeting points

Proposed Community Centre-possibility of a partnership with YMCA and Evergreen in The Campus neighbourhood

Street system designed at an angle to harmoniously blend with patterns of the existing neighbourhoods to the west and the north, adding variety and offering open views to the waterfront

Balanced mobility choices with an intricate pedestrian network and bike routes to accommodate all forms of movement

Rejuvenate Lakeshore Road West, creating a main street that mirrors the streetscapes east and west of the site, punctuated with trees and gathering spaces

The Village Square Central Street Promenade is the site’s vibrant central spine and promenade, with a series of street squares that will draw the main street buzz of Lakeshore Road West down into the heart of the neighbourhood and ultimately to the lake

Site studies underway with the goal of beginning site works in fall 2017. Subject to approvals, phased construction schedule anticipated to begin in 2019.