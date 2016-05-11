Montreal’s Tour des Canadiens 2 condominium gets new floors

MONTREAL —

Montreal’s new residential development, Tour des Canadiens 2, has announced the addition of 12 floors.

Cadillac Fairview, Canderel, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Club de hockey Canadien consortium announced the addition to the award-winning real estate project, bringing the condominium’s total number of units to 575 on 49 floors.

The additional floors will feature contemporary, European-inspired Signature Suites above the skyline of downtown Montreal, with unobstructed views in every direction. The project will contain a number of unique spaces, such as the Skylounge, now to be located on the 50th floor, offering views of the city, two swimming pools complete with patio and fireplace, a wine bar with private refrigerated cellar and a games room with Canadiens-inspired arena seating, large flat-screen televisions, a bar and a billiard table.

Tour des Canadiens 2 will also offer owners access to the Montreal Canadiens, from priority access to game tickets to private viewing of Canadiens practice sessions and Habs store discounts.

Prices will start under $300,000.

In addition to being connected to Montreal’s largest intermodal transit hub, the project will be directly connected to the RESO Underground City, one of the world’s largest subterranean pedestrian networks.

Tour des Canadiens 2 won a Gold Award for Attached Community of the Year at the 2016 National Sales and Marketing Council Awards, organized by the National Association of Home Builders. In addition, Tour des Canadiens 2 received Silver Awards including Best Architectural Design.

For more information, visit tourdescanadiens.com.