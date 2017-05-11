EllisDon awarded contract for 81 Bay at Bay Park Centre

MISSISSAUGA —

Set to break ground this spring, EllisDon is preparing for the first of two buildings and a new Metrolinx GO Bus Terminal as part of the 2.9 million square-foot Bay Park Centre office complex – soon to be renamed by the primary tenant, CIBC, who will relocate more than 15,000 employees to the two buildings.

Located at 81 and 141 Bay Street, EllisDon is underway with preconstruction services for 81 Bay, a 49-storey state-of-the-art building, which is a joint development project by global real estate firms Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines. Construction for phase one is slated to be completed mid-2020, at which time, phase two will break ground for the second building. Expected completion of the complex will be by 2023.

“This massive project will result in thousands of construction-related jobs over the course of its development,” said Kieran Hawe, EllisDon’s Senior Vice President, Ontario Buildings Group.

The campus will also feature a one-acre elevated park above the rail corridor that will connect the two buildings and serve as a green space open to tenants and the public. An extension to the PATH pedestrian walkway system will be extended, linking to the Air Canada Centre and Union Station.

The project is targeting LEED Platinum certification and is implementing intelligent building technologies with regards to network infrastructure and tenant operation efficiencies.