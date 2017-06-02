Construction breaks ground on Laurent & Clark condo project in Montreal

MONTREAL —

Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architects, along with the developer, Rachel Julien, have kicked off the start of construction of Phase 1 of the Laurent & Clark residential condo project. Located in the Quartier des Spectacles (entertainment district), the first phase of this major real estate development, whose completion is planned for 2019, will house 159 condominiums distributed over 21 floors.

Conceived by Jean-Pierre LeTourneux, architect and partner with Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architects, the towers present a visual and material integration and constitute a high-quality architectural achievement which will honour the neighborhood’s vocation.

Inspired by the neighbourhood’s bubbling energy and cosmopolitan atmosphere, a textured treatment enhances the Clark façade, showcasing geometric modulations that use colourful, luminous, and crystalline materials. Unique to Montreal, the through-building units offer views towards two horizons, east and west. On the courtyard side, one contemplates the private garden and relaxation areas. Looking towards the City, Mont Royal and the downtown core provide the backdrop to pleasing views.