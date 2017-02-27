Canada Lands and Algonquins of Ontario announce second partnership project in Ottawa

OTTAWA —

Canada Lands Company and the Algonquins of Ontario (AOO) have announced that they have entered into a second real estate development partnership – this time as a joint venture.

The partners will come together in a planning effort to revitalize 1.4 hectares of vacant land located at 291 Carling Avenue/369 LeBreton Street South in Ottawa, formerly owned by Public Services and Procurement Canada. The joint venture will see the partners working side-by-side with the local community and municipality in a collaborative redevelopment process.

Canada Lands Company and the AOO already have one partnership underway in Ottawa – collaborating on the first phase of the development at Wateridge Village – Canada Lands Company’s residential project in the eastern part of the city.

“Canada Lands Company has shown once again that they understand reconciliation is about translating the best of intentions into tangible economic development opportunities for the Algonquin people,” said Robert Potts, Principal Negotiator and Senior Legal Counsel for the AOO. “This joint initiative is another significant step forward in the journey of reconciliation. The partnership between Canada Lands Company and the AOO continues to evolve and is being further strengthened by this new business venture.”

As an initial step, the partners will complete their due diligence with a series of studies that will provide a thorough understanding of the property, followed by the launch of a community engagement process in conjunction with the City of Ottawa that will provide the public a forum to discuss ideas and views about the future of the site.

The process is anticipated to begin later in 2017.