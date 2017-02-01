Building Magazine


News

Brivia and Gansu Tianqing Real Estate Group begin construction on rental project in Montreal

MONTREAL —
Photo courtesy of Brivia Group

Photo courtesy of Brivia Group

Brivia Group and Gansu Tianqing Real Estate Group, partners in the YUL Condominiums project, have announced that construction has begun on StanBrooke, a new real estate project in downtown Montreal. The 19-storey high-end rental tower will be built at 2061 Stanley Street, near the corner of Sherbrooke.

Elegant and modern, StanBrooke will have 176 apartments in all, including bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. It will also feature a fitness studio, rooftop patio, lounge, storage lockers, and indoor parking for automobiles and bikes. Every unit will come with five major appliances and rent will include telecom services, Wi-Fi and electricity. Its unique architectural concept was designed by Montreal-based firm Marco Manini Architecte and developed by U.S.-headquartered international design consultants Humphreys & Partners Architects. Work is scheduled for completion in July 2018.

Several market studies have confirmed demand for this type of residential project in downtown Montreal. StanBrooke is located in a vibrant neighbourhood that includes all essential services, such as cafés, fast food and fine dining restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and a pharmacy. The new development is targeting a wide range of customers, including young professionals who work downtown and students attending nearby universities.

Print this page


Related





Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*