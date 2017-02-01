Brivia and Gansu Tianqing Real Estate Group begin construction on rental project in Montreal

MONTREAL —

Brivia Group and Gansu Tianqing Real Estate Group, partners in the YUL Condominiums project, have announced that construction has begun on StanBrooke, a new real estate project in downtown Montreal. The 19-storey high-end rental tower will be built at 2061 Stanley Street, near the corner of Sherbrooke.

Elegant and modern, StanBrooke will have 176 apartments in all, including bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. It will also feature a fitness studio, rooftop patio, lounge, storage lockers, and indoor parking for automobiles and bikes. Every unit will come with five major appliances and rent will include telecom services, Wi-Fi and electricity. Its unique architectural concept was designed by Montreal-based firm Marco Manini Architecte and developed by U.S.-headquartered international design consultants Humphreys & Partners Architects. Work is scheduled for completion in July 2018.

Several market studies have confirmed demand for this type of residential project in downtown Montreal. StanBrooke is located in a vibrant neighbourhood that includes all essential services, such as cafés, fast food and fine dining restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and a pharmacy. The new development is targeting a wide range of customers, including young professionals who work downtown and students attending nearby universities.