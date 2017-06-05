Mixed-use development to fulfill growing demand for housing in Ajax

AJAX —

As Toronto’s housing prices continue to climb, a recent Statistics Canada report confirms more people are moving out of the downtown core. In Durham Region, Ajax is leading the way with a 9.2 per cent population growth over the last five years.

Medallion Corporation’s new master planned mixed-use development, Vision at Pat Bayly Square, is set to revitalize Downtown Ajax and help meet the growing demand for new rental accommodation in the region. Located at the south-west corner of Bayly St. and Harwood Ave., the Square will animate the downtown area with public spaces and towers.

Designed by architects Page & Steele/ IBI Group, the Square will offer spaces to socialize, learn and explore, in addition to an ice skating rink that converts into a reflective pool in the summer, a water fountain installation, and a multi-functional space for public gatherings and celebrations.

In Phase One, the mixed use community will also feature 43,000 square feet of commercial and retail space positioned along Bayly Street and around the Square. Once fully completed, the Square will encompass six buildings, ranging from nine to 25-storeys with a total of 1,743 residential units. The first phase will include two multi-use towers comprised of 580 residential units. Future residents will have direct access to bike paths, public transportation, and Highway 401. Lake Ontario and the new civic centre will be steps away.

On June 12, 2017, Vision at Pat Bayly Square will celebrate the official opening of its rental office. Prospective renters can register at www.rentvision.ca