The Mississauga Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is an 18 km corridor running east-west across Mississauga that will connect with Toronto public transit. The BRT will support local, express, GO Transit and other intercity bus services for thousands of riders per day.

IBI Group, working as a sub-consultant to MMM Group, initially developed the conceptual design for all 12 proposed stations and subsequently produced the construction documents for the nine new station buildings along the grade-separated segments of the BRT corridor.

All stations have been designed with a common theme, but each location has been customized to express its specific site conditions and meet ancillary facilities requirements. The passenger platforms have been fitted with a full length canopy with two integrated, heated shelters. The canopies are constructed of robust modern materials, with a clear and simple design aesthetic. The tubular steel columns supporting each canopy, designed as a flying roof, are punctuated by signage boxes laid out in asymmetric patterns along the platforms.

Other bus station features include at-grade entry, pedestrian bridges and trenched bus ways. Facilities include commuter parking, Kiss & Ride and Bike & Ride.