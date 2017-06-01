Canstruction 2017

Toronto’s 18th annual Canstruction event took place last month, where 50,000 pounds of donated non-­perishable food were sculpted into audacious, edible statues in an effort to fill Toronto’s hunger gap.

The “Canstructures” were on display for public viewing in the lobbies of the TD Bank, TD North and Ernst & Young towers at 66 Wellington Street West until May 19th, before being disassembled and donated to Daily Bread Food Bank, the city’s largest distributor of food to food banks and meal programs.

