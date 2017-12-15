The Way Down

A new report outlines the various routes to take that get to the same goal of reducing greenhouse gas in large buildings
The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) has given the real estate industry a detailed enchiridion for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from large buildings across the country, and in so doing has demonstrated the critical role that existing buildings play in advancing Canada’s low carbon future.
The report, titled A Roadmap for Retrofits in Canada, demonstrates how targeted strategic investments in existing buildings represent a significant opportunity for substantial carbon reductions across the country. It shows how each region can contribute to meeting Canada’s climate change goals through a targeted approach to building retrofits and clean energy. Furthermore, the report provides government and industry with recommendations for increasing the uptake of building retrofits and introduces carbon as a key indicator of building performance.
The report identifies four actions that could enable large buildings in Canada to achieve up to a 51 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 compared to 2005:
Details
Developed by WSP for CaGBC, this report advances recommendations made in CaGBC’s 2016 Building Solutions to Climate Change report by analyzing how the type, size and age of large buildings, along with energy sources and the carbon intensity of regional electrical grids in Canada, can affect energy efficiency and carbon emissions. The report helps to identify which buildings would most benefit from carbon reduction actions, what actions are needed for each building type based on the regional grid carbon intensities, and what pathways are available from a policy and program perspective to accelerate the uptake of retrofits across Canada. Provincially-specific retrofit pathways are recommended that include a combination of recommissioning[i], deep retrofits[ii], renewable energy[iii], and fuel switching actions[iv].
Among its key findings, the Roadmap concludes that:
The report notes how no one single action will reach our carbon emission reduction targets; rather, a combination of actions is required for Canadian large buildings to achieve our climate commitments.
A Shift in Focus from Energy to Carbon
The report also emphasizes the importance of using carbon as a key indicator in evaluating building performance. While energy is often used as a proxy for carbon performance, because energy data is more readily available and relates directly to costs, evaluating a building’s energy performance alone fails to consider how carbon emissions vary between electricity grids across the country and between fuels used on site.
What this means is that building owners, managers, tenants, service providers, and policymakers need to adopt a subtle yet important shift from exclusively addressing “energy use intensity” and “energy performance” to a view that also prioritizes “total carbon footprint” and “carbon performance”.
If building performance is to be assessed based on carbon, fuel switching (electrification) will play an increasingly important role. This means making a switch from building systems that use natural gas or other carbon-intensive fuel to those that use high-efficiency electricity-based systems or low-carbon fuels like renewable biomass and low carbon district heating/cooling systems.
The report notes that in order for the switch to electrification to provide carbon benefits, it needs to take place only in regions where the electricity grid’s carbon intensity is below 530 gCO2e/kWh (assuming a conservative air source heat pump efficiency (COP) of 2.5). Electricity grids in every province in Canada are forecasted to operate below this threshold by 2027. Therefore, regions that today have carbon-intensive electricity grids (Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia) will soon realize a carbon benefit from electrification.
Recommendations
The report makes a variety of bold recommendations for federal, provincial and regional government.
A Roadmap for Retrofits in Canada will be followed by a third CaGBC report, to be published in Spring 2018, which will provide policy options that would overcome barriers that hinder the implementation of retrofit projects and identify the financing mechanisms necessary to stimulate the retrofit economy.
[i] Recommissioning: optimizing the performance and operation of an existing building’s system. Following investigation, the measures implemented can include equipment maintenance, adjustments to controls, and minor equipment retrofits. This includes things like upgrading lighting, improving indoor air quality and replacing boilers.
[ii] Deep retrofits: involves major system and equipment replacement or upgrade. Typically pursued during building renewal events such as envelope and major equipment replacement, new ownership or occupancy, and green building certification. It can include HVAC changes, window replacement, and other envelope and system upgrades.
[iii] Renewable energy: while many forms of on-site renewable energy exist, including solar thermal, biomass, wind and micro-hydro, solar photovoltaic (PV) electricity generation is most commonly used in existing buildings.
[iv] Fuel switching actions: switching natural gas and other carbon-intensive heating furnaces, boilers and distributed equipment to low carbon sources like high-efficiency electricity-based systems such as heat pumps.
Mark Bessoudo is a consultant, and Eric Chisholm is a Lead, with WSP’s Sustainability & Energy team based in Toronto. Akua Schatz is Director of Advocacy and Development at CaGBC. Visit www.cagbc.org for the full report.
