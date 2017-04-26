Get on the Trolley

“Change is the law of life.” That particular iteration of a well-worn phrase is attributed to John F. Kennedy, but we hear countless variations of it all the time these days. Economic, technological and social changes are recurrent themes in a world that appears, more than ever, to be susceptible to dramatic shifts. The concept of change is familiar, but today’s pace of change is leaving many scrambling for safety and stability.

Change can be a disruptive force to everything around us, but if you want to profit from change you need to not just understand it but embrace it. “The ability to pivot quickly, profoundly, and effectively might be the most important core competency for individuals and organizations to acquire who hope to prosper in the new economy,” says Shane Cragun, co-author of Reinvention: Accelerating Results in the Age of Disruption. “It’s no longer enough to change when you have to. Leaders must change before they have to, and they must enable their organization to surf the incoming global shockwaves with intelligence, agility, strength, and command.”

Emerging innovations are already disrupting the real estate market in various ways: the impact of Airbnb on hotels (a topic we will cover in more depth in the next issue); Alibaba, Shopify, Amazon and e-commerce is changing the face of retail; Fintech, 3-D printing and changing workplace environments such as coworking (examined closely in this issue); and a future of urban mobility that is becoming more connected, shared and autonomous.

That last point is perhaps the most exciting. Some forecasters are expecting millions of driverless vehicles to be on our roads within the next five years. Even Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sees their future in self-driving vehicles, and that potential is incredible. “Drivers kill over a million people annually, making the road unsafe for other drivers, bicyclers, and pedestrians. Self-driving cars see better using multiple cameras, lasers, and lidar. Self-driving cars are totally focused on driving; don’t text, bounce to music, drive after drinking, smoke dope, or get distracted,” says transportation columnist John Addison. “When I listen to debates about autonomous vehicles, I am reminded of similar debates 10 years ago about electric vehicles. EVs were predicted to add massive congestion, use nothing but coal power, eliminate jobs, and cause recessions by reducing petroleum demand. None of these alarming forecasts happened.”

The speed of technological innovation is significant along with the potential reach of these transformations. How can we adapt to these emerging technologies? How can real estate owners prosper in an age of constant disruption? It starts with how you look at it. At the Urban Land Institute’s 2015 Toronto Symposium, Airbnb’s country manager for Canada, Aaron Zifkin, said, “The term ‘disruptive’ drives me nuts,” preferring, instead, the more encouraging ‘innovative’ to describe the platform’s offerings. Amy Erixon, principal and managing partner of Avison Young’s Global Investment Management arm, echoed that sentiment at last December’s Real Estate Forum when she said that she doesn’t see technology as “disruptive” but instead as a “solution meeting an unmet need.” And those perspective shifts are significant. “It’s vital that leaders understand that success in the age of disruption requires significant shifts in world views, approaches, skills and behaviours,” says Kate Sweetman, co-author of Reinvention.

As the CBRE 2017 Real Estate Market Outlook neatly puts it, “A faster pace of change also means a greater frequency of opportunity, [and] as the pace of change accelerates, there will be more wins and losses to go around.” The question is: what side do you want to be on?