Crash and Burn at the Court of Appeal

Although the historic record is a bit murky on the start of land surveying, the prevailing legend of choice sees Pharaoh Sesostris, circa 1,400 BCE, using survey science to divide parts of Egypt into equal plots to facilitate property taxation. Several millennia later, land surveyors play a critical role in land development and construction throughout the world. Certainly, there is no single development in Canada that is not contingent upon the deposit of a plan of subdivision, a condominium or strata plan, or any number of (and often a great number of) underlying reference plans, and land surveyors have a statutory monopoly on the preparation of all such survey plans.

That said, all has not been well in survey land, at least not in Ontario. Indeed, a storm had been brewing between a group of disgruntled Ontario land surveyors and Teranet Inc., the private sector service provider that operates the Ontario land registration system for the provincial government. This long simmering dispute came to a crashing, and seemingly decisive end recently when the Ontario Court of Appeal rendered its verdict in the long-running Keatley v. Teranet case.

To understand the dispute and the decision of the court, some preliminary history lessons about land registration are in order. In Ontario, surveyors have been depositing survey plans in the local land registry offices for the past couple hundred years. Once deposited in the land registry office, the general public has always been able to buy copies of these deposited survey plans from the local land registry office for a relatively nominal price, which is paid to the province, not to the surveyor who made the survey plan being purchased. Ontario started outsourcing the operation of the land registration system (well, it is a little more complicated than a simple outsourcing, but for the purposes of court, that is essentially what it was) in the late 1990s. Greatly paraphrased, the surveyors argued that since outsourcing to Teranet, the public has been buying survey plans from Teranet (not the government directly as had previously been the case), and this change in logistics should somehow entitle the surveyors to a piece of the action (really, a royalty or some other fee) on each and every survey plan sold by Teranet.

The litigation, which took the form of a hotly contested class-action lawsuit spearheaded by Keatley Surveying Ltd., took over a decade to wind through the courts, with a number of twists and turns, and with presumably commensurately staggering legal fees amassed by both sides. This litigation juggernaut seems to have finally come to an end a few weeks ago with the release of the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision, resoundingly in favour of Teranet.

Although a number of arguments were put forth by the surveyors, the Court of Appeal decided that the issue turned entirely on the provisions of the federal Copyright Act. Under the Copyright Act, copyright in documents (which include survey plans) that are “published by or under the direction or control of Her Majesty or any government department” belongs to the government and not the individual authors (in this case, the surveyors). The Court of Appeal concluded that the province’s stringent survey requirements and standards constituted the requisite “direction” and “control” over publication, and that the government’s outsourcing arrangement with Teranet did not alter the government’s copyright over the survey plans deposited in the land registry offices. The government was free to distribute survey plans from the land registry office, through Teranet, without a royalty or permission of the surveyors.

The Court of Appeal distinguished the Canadian Copyright Act from analogous provisions in the equivalent Australian Copyright Act since Australian surveyors had been successful not too long ago in a similar lawsuit on similar arguments. The Court of Appeal concluded that, while the Canadian and Australian legislation were comparable to one another, there were key technical differences that would lead a Canadian court to a different conclusion.

Although purely an Ontario decision (surveyors from other parts of Canada were not class action participants in Keatley v Teranet), the issue would have had repercussions throughout the country since survey plans are ubiquitous in the nation’s land registry offices, and many provinces operate (or are considering operating) their land registry offices with some variation of a service provider.

Furthermore, although this was always a case about survey plans, a different decision by the Court of Appeal may very well have opened-up a veritable Pandora’s Box as it relates to other documents deposited in the province’s land registry offices. Survey plans constitute only a small fraction of the documents that can be found in (and purchased from) the land registry offices and, as the Court of Appeal concluded, “no part of that fee has ever been payable to the land surveyor who prepared the plan of survey, or to the authors of any other documents registered or deposited on title.” Who knows what other copyright royalty claims may have emerged had the Court of Appeal gone the other way in Keatley v Teranet.

Ten years of litigation later, and the surveyors were left with nothing. Of course, as is often the case with these high-stakes, all-or-nothing lawsuits, the plaintiffs might never say “never,” and there is always the possibility of an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, but until that appeal is launched (which is not an automatic privilege and will require permission from the Supreme Court), the Court of Appeal decision seems very much the finale of this long-running drama, and to many (well, other than to surveyors) “no doubt, the universe is unfolding as it should.”