September 13 - September 15, 2017

Bordeaux, France

For the last 3 or 4 years, promotors, architects, engineers, and builders from various countries have engaged in the design and construction of buildings from 6 to 20 storeys. They have demonstrated that the benefits of using wood extend beyond architectural achievement; wood can be adapted to various projects in an efficient and sustainable manner to enhance mechanical and acoustic properties, and fire resistance.

Due to the growing number of environmental concerns of governments around the world, and the potential offered by optimizing the wood resource, three key players in international wood construction, FCBA in France, FPInnovations in Canada and Building Research Institute in Japan, in collaboration with ADIVbois, have decided to organize the first world congress on high-rise and residential wood buildings, WOODRISE, in Bordeaux on September 12 to 15, 2017.

Visit event's website