Women in Architecture Seminar

March 04, 2017
1214 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J6

BEAT’s third annual seminar is devoted to exposing students and young practitioners to leaders in the architectural profession. From sole practitioners and partners in Toronto’s leading design firms to academics, we will hear from women who have established careers in architecture, landscape architecture and interior design. The seminar is open to both students and recent graduates.

Presenters

Speakers

Kate Fox-Whyte, Principal, Foxwhyte Landscape Architecture

Irene Gardpoit, Director and Principal Architect, Uufie

Pat Hanson, Principal, gH3

Marianne McKenna, Founding Partner, KPMB

Lola Sheppard, Associate Professor, Waterloo Architecture and co-founder, Lateral Office

Special Presentation

Amy Norris, Project Manager, ERA and member of the OAA Intern Committee

Moderator

Betsy Williamson, Partner, Williamson Williamson Inc. and BEAT Advisory Committee Member

 

 



