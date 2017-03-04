Women in Architecture Seminar

BEAT’s third annual seminar is devoted to exposing students and young practitioners to leaders in the architectural profession. From sole practitioners and partners in Toronto’s leading design firms to academics, we will hear from women who have established careers in architecture, landscape architecture and interior design. The seminar is open to both students and recent graduates.
Presenters
Speakers
Kate Fox-Whyte, Principal, Foxwhyte Landscape Architecture
Irene Gardpoit, Director and Principal Architect, Uufie
Pat Hanson, Principal, gH3
Marianne McKenna, Founding Partner, KPMB
Lola Sheppard, Associate Professor, Waterloo Architecture and co-founder, Lateral Office
Special Presentation
Amy Norris, Project Manager, ERA and member of the OAA Intern Committee
Moderator
Betsy Williamson, Partner, Williamson Williamson Inc. and BEAT Advisory Committee Member