June 06, 2017

George Brown College Waterfront Campus

Toronto’s waterfront revitalization is about to enter a new phase of transformational projects. To help the public learn more about what the future holds, a town hall will take place on Tuesday, June 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the George Brown College Waterfront Campus. President and CEO, Will Fleissig, will give community members an update on the new context for Waterfront Toronto, its evolving mandate, new strategy and major projects that will define the future.

Visit event's website