April 11, 2017

1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C

For over twenty years the Vancouver Real Estate Forum has become the largest annual conference on real estate investment and management issues in the region. It has developed this reputation by offering high-quality speakers on very topical issues at relatively low registration fees.

Once again, this year’s Forum will deliver a fast-paced, information-packed program focusing on key issues and challenges facing real estate investors, developers, asset managers, brokers and other professionals active in every facet of commercial, industrial, residential and investment real estate.

Visit event's website