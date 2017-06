June 21, 2017

UQAM Design pavilion 1440, Sanguinet street, Montreal

Learn more about Habitat ’67 – architect Moshe Safdie’s pioneering urban housing complex – in activities organized for the exhibition Habitat 67 vers l’avenir/ The Shape of Things to Come at UQAM Centre de design. Paying tribute to the internationally renowned architect, this exhibition is free and presented until August 13, Tuesday to Sunday, from noon to 6 pm, and is part of the official programming of Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

