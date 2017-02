May 16 - May 18, 2017

6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

The first ever STONEX Canada will be held May 16-18, 2017 at The International Centre, Toronto, Canada. This three-day show is Canada’s first and only dedicated trade show and educational program for the stone, terrazzo, ceramic and tile industries. The Show will bring together more than 300 Canadian and international leading manufacturers, importers, exporters, and distributors, 6,000 attendees, 10 educational seminars and inspiring live, show-floor demonstrations.

