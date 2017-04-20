April 20, 2017

1700 Elphinstone Street, Regina, SK S4P 2Z6

The Saskatchewan Real Estate Forum will provide valuable insights on the trends, issues and opportunities in one of Canada’s strongest provincial economies – the price of oil notwithstanding.

You will learn the up-to-date story about the diversity of the Saskatchewan economy, the major trends in the Saskatoon and Regina real estate markets, and how they are performing from a leasing, development and investment perspective.

The program will offer a wide range of speakers, presentations and panel discussions on the economic drivers responsible for Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate being the lowest in Canada; the key trends in the office, industrial, retail, housing, investment and development markets; the pricing and availability of financing from the credit markets; and municipal planning and growth management policies affecting development.

The Forum will be targeted at the interests of real estate executives, brokers, developers, investors, asset managers, and other professionals active in the acquisition, leasing, financing, management, and marketing of office, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential real estate.

