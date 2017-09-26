Resilient Toronto Series (Part 1)

September 26, 2017

2 Sussex Avenue, Toronto, ON

Join in this first event of a three-part series to involve city builders in the development of Toronto’s new Resilience Strategy. Convened by the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI) in partnership with the City of Toronto, the morning will feature a keynote presentation from Toronto’s Chief Resilience Officer, Elliott Cappell. He will join a panel of leaders to exchange ideas with the audience about the City’s physical, social, and economic resilience challenges and opportunities.



Part 1 (Define the Focus Areas) of the series will be held on September 26th (8-10 am) at Innis Town Hall. Early Bird Tickets are on sale now. Information regarding Part 2 (Assess Opportunities) and Part 3 (Implementation Plan) will be available on CUI’s website in the coming weeks.

Visit event's website