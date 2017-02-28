RealCapital Conference

February 28, 2017

222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 3L9

Bringing Together Users and Investors of Capital with Sources and Lenders of Capital: Answering the Key Questions



RealCapital 2017 will bring together owners and investors with all the key sources of public and private equity investment and debt financing in the Canadian real estate market.

The conference will be Co-Chaired by Cynthia Devine, Executive Vice President & CFO, RioCan REIT and Stuart Lazier, Partner & CEO, Fiera Properties. This informative high-level business forum will address key issues, assess emerging trends, and discuss effective real estate investment and financing strategies for office, industrial, retail, and multi-residential properties. The program will also focus on the growth of investment management funds and their role in today’s real estate market.

Some 600 executives from across Canada and the U.S. will attend this very focused one-day conference. Don’t miss your opportunity to hear and network with experts and decision-makers who are responsible for financing real estate investment, development, and assets in today’s market.

