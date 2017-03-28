Montreal Real Estate Forum

March 28, 2017

1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 1H5

Drawing upon the experience and the success of similar events in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto, the 19th annual Montréal Real Estate Forum will be a highly informative conference examining key challenges and opportunities in one of Canada’s major markets.

Chaired by Danielle Lavoie, SVP and Portfolio Manager, Eastern Canada at The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited, the Forum will feature a strong program developed by a committee of industry executives.

Interest in the Montréal market is growing significantly as evidenced by the fact the conference has been sold out one in month in advance for the past two years with almost 1,000 real estate executives in attendance. With the closure of Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel for renovations, the 2017 event will be held at the Palais de congrès de Montréal where we will also be able to accommodate more people.

The Forum will offer over 60 speakers, presentations and panel discussions on the economic drivers responsible for the city’s growth; the major trends in the office, industrial, retail, multi-unit residential, and land markets; how much development and renewal activity is underway; how the metropolitan market is evolving as a result of the city building activity; and what infrastructure projects are facilitating growth.

Discussion will also focus on the 375th anniversary of the founding of Montréal.

Most importantly, Montréal is now the Canadian market that is receiving the strongest foreign investor interest. Why?

UDI Québec, the leading real estate association in the province, is the principal sponsor of the Forum.

The annual UDI Real Estate Evening will be held on the night prior to the Montréal Real Estate Forum.

Forum. Considered to be the Montréal real estate community’s largest annual social event, the Real Estate evening is a very well attended and ideal networking opportunity for conference attendees.

The Forum will be targeted at the interests of real estate executives, brokers, developers, investors, asset managers, and other professionals active in the acquisition, leasing, financing, management, and marketing of office, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential real estate.

The discussions will help you determine what strategies to follow for the remainder of 2017 and beyond in the Montréal market.

