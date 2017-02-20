February 17 - February 20, 2017

6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

This February 17 – 20 at The International Centre in Mississauga, the 2017 GTA Home & Reno Show will feature some of Canada’s best contractors, designers, and suppliers, who can help you upgrade your property in the smartest ways possible. More than 300 home experts including W Network’s Game of Homes renowned design duo Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan, TV personality and trusted renovation expert Damon Bennett presented by Haven Fire Safety, leading handyman Shawn Monteith, expert interior designer and handcrafter Chris Palmer will be on hand.

