Green Roof Professional Training

February 16 - February 18, 2017
550 Ontario Street, Toronto, ON

In 2009, the City of Toronto was the first city in Canada to enact a green roof bylaw. Now, with approximately 500 green roofs in the city, and every new building with a gross floor plan of 2,000m2 required to install a green roof, there’s never been a greater demand for green roof designers, practitioners, and maintenance personnel.

Learn how to:

  • Conduct cost-benefit analyses to make a business case for green roofs
  • Design to achieve multiple performance benefits
  • Develop a project budget
  • Determine essential qualifications for project teams
  • Integrate green roofs with other building systems for maximum client benefit
  • Identify implementation issues for new and retrofit buildings
  • Write and interpret green roof specifications, and much more!

Exclusive Guest Speakers and Tours:

  • Arlene Throness, the Urban Farm Manager at Ryerson Urban Farm
  • Annemarie Baynton, Senior Environmental Planner, Environment, and Energy Division, City of Toronto
  • Carrot Common Green Roof Tour – weather permitting.

Tuition includes detailed reference manuals (totaling 500+ pages), as well as breakfast, lunch, and tours. Green Roofs for Healthy Cities is an approved continuing education provider with USGBC/GBCI, AIA CES, LA CES, APLD, BOMI and RCI. Earn up to 7.5 Continuing Education (Professional Development) Hours per course.



http://www.cvent.com/events/green-roof-professional-grp-training-toronto-february-16-18/event-summary-8e2229b26f9643cf933b4e7dec3bfefe.aspx
