May 03, 2017

31 King’s College Circle, Toronto, Ontario

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, the University of Toronto will take audiences on a journey into the innovative world of art and architecture in relation to our environments. Compelling ideas at the intersection of technology and design will be highlighted in Future Environments: Art and Architecture in Action, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Convocation Hall (31 King’s College Circle).

Presentations will showcase the inquisitive minds at the forefront of innovation shaping our future environments. Audiences will discover how architecture defines our environment, be it external environments, such as the green roofs dotting our cities skylines, or the internal environments of our buildings.

