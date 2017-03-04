March 03 - March 04, 2017

Carleton University

The Azrieli School of Architecture & Urbanism has announced the inaugural symposium and student workshop of the newly established Carleton Urban Research Lab (c.url): Fluid Infrastructures, taking place on Friday, March 3rd and Saturday, March 4th, 2017.

Ottawa is a river city, and Carleton is a campus shaped by the Rideau River and by the Rideau Canal UNESCO World Heritage Site. The two-day water symposium, which coincides with Carleton University’s 75th anniversary, will bring together designers, historians, researchers, students, and local experts willing to reimagine the relationship of the university and the city to their defining hydraulic systems.

