April 26 - October 08, 2017

20 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 0K7

Starting April 26, the Stewart Museum will present Expo 67 – A World of Dreams, an exhibition that forms part of the official program of the 375th anniversary of Montreal and also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Expo 67, a milestone in the city’s history.

This exhibition, created through archive images from the National Film Board and CBC/Radio-Canada, invites all generations to step into the incredible adventure of Expo 67. This immersive multimedia journey offers a new perspective on the history of an event described at the time as “the greatest show on Earth.”

Visit event's website