May 11, 2017

9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9

How much of a fallout has the commercial real estate market felt as a result of the major decline in worldwide energy and commodity prices in 2014?

Many of the answers will be provided at the 18th annual Edmonton Real Estate Forum – one of the largest conferences of its kind in Western Canada.

How much softness exists in the downtown office market? How are the industrial, retail and multi-residential sectors performing? Is investment interest in Edmonton still strong? What are the expectations with respect to oil prices rebounding and when?

This will be an information-packed Forum focusing on the challenges facing asset managers, brokers, corporate real estate executives, developers, investors, and other professionals active in the ownership, management, leasing, financing, and marketing of commercial, industrial, investment, and residential real estate. The information will help you determine what strategies to follow for 2017 and beyond.

Note that the registration fee is lower than other comparable events. The Conference will fit virtually every organization’s or individual’s budget.

