Connected & Unbound: A New Regional Perspective

June 01, 2017

291 Lakeshore Blvd. E

The Institute without Boundaries class of 2017 invites you to join them for the opening of Connected & Unbound, a brand new exhibition about what it means to live in a regionalizing world. The exhibition will reveal the ways in which we interact across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and will show how local projects can have regional impact.

This exhibition is a culmination of a yearlong working partnership with Waterfront Toronto, the organization leading the largest waterfront redevelopment project in the world.