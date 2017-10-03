Conference on Building Envelopes of the Future

October 02 - October 03, 2017

Bern, Switzerland

The main objective of this conference is to contribute to a multidisciplinary, integrated planning approach among architects, engineers, scientists and the building industry, with the aim to reduce energy consumption of buildings.

In a total of 38 sessions, over 220 speakers from 40 nations are giving presentations. The topics of this year’s conference include new design methods for sustainable building envelopes; responsive and adaptive building skins; kinetic architecture; smart glazing for advanced daylight control; new materials; additive manufacturing/3D print of the building envelope; Building Information Modeling; building integrated photovoltaics, and building refurbishment.

Visit event's website