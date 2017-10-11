CanaData West 2017

October 11, 2017

837 West Hastings St., Vancouver, BC V6C 1B6

Uniting business leadership with high-profile, engaging speakers, this is the premiere construction forecast event in Canada. CanaData is Canada’s leading barometer of future economic activity within the construction sector – and this event provides rich insights and analysis of construction industry trends.

Past speakers have included leaders in the construction and business community.

From economists, to CEOs and heads of government agencies, CanaData West has combined a rich pool of expertise into a day of thought leadership that is a mandatory event for leadership within Canada’s diverse construction industry.

Visit event's website