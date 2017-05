May 30 - June 01, 2017

1055 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

Building Lasting Change is Canada’s largest green building conference and is known

for activating connections, delivering world class learning opportunities and cultivating inspiration and innovation.

Building actionable solutions to climate change is the focus of Building Lasting Change 2017, with the goal of engaging the members and stakeholders of the Canadian building industry in the fight to reduce GHG emissions.

