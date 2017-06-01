June 01, 2017

1800 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 3N8

The Atlantic Provinces operate both within a silo and in tandem with the rest of the Canadian Commercial Real Estate Sector. The third biennial Atlantic Real Estate Forum will provide valuable insights on the trends, issues, strategies, and opportunities within the Commercial Real Estate space.

Much focus has been on investment dollars directed at the Atlantic Provinces over the past several years with large projects at all stages of development. At the 2015 Forum, you will learn the real story about the strength of the Atlantic regional economy, its real estate market and how it is performing through both a leasing and investment lens. The second annual conference, held in June 2013, attracted over 400 real estate executives from across Canada.

The program will offer a wide range of speakers, presentations and panel discussions on the economic drivers responsible for the GDP growth predictions for the Atlantic Canada market; the major trends in the office, industrial, retail and apartment sectors; the pricing and availability of financing from the credit markets and key provincial planning and growth management policies in key cities.

The Forum will be targeted at the interests of real estate executives, brokers, developers, investors, asset managers, and other professionals active in the acquisition, leasing, financing, management, and marketing of office, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential real estate.

