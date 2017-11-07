25th Annual CCPPP National Conference on Public Private Partnerships

November 06 - November 07, 2017

123 Queen Street West, Toronto

CCPPP’s National Conference gathers the best and the brightest in the infrastructure sector to discuss, debate and share the latest innovations.

You will hear global leaders in the infrastructure and P3 space deliver keynote addresses and sector experts will share their experience and innovative insights on topical P3 issues in sessions throughout the two days. The International Café will feature Canadian Trade Commissioners representing developing P3 markets, along with senior officers from Export Development Canada and the Canadian Commercial Corporation, and we will celebrate the people and projects that have joined the prestigious list of National Award Winners over the past 20 years. And the next generation of talent will learn about the P3 space and what’s happening next.

Visit event's website