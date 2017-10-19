October 16 - October 19, 2017
Montreal, Quebec
The 2017 IFLA World Congress, hosted by the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects – Association des architects paysagistes du Canada (CSLA-AAPQ), will be held at the World Design Summit in Montréal, Québec, October 16-19, 2017.
The themes of the Congress are:
- design for participation
- design for earth
- design for beauty
- design for sale?
- design for transformation
- design for extremes.