2017 IFLA World Congress

October 16 - October 19, 2017
Montreal, Quebec

The 2017 IFLA World Congress, hosted by the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects – Association des architects paysagistes du Canada (CSLA-AAPQ), will be held at the World Design Summit in Montréal, Québec, October 16-19, 2017.

The themes of the Congress are:

  • design for participation
  • design for earth
  • design for beauty
  • design for sale?
  • design for transformation
  • design for extremes.


http://www.csla-aapc.ca/events/2017-world-congress?utm_source=Congress+2017+Registration&utm_campaign=November+Bulletin&utm_medium=email
