October 16 - October 19, 2017

Montreal, Quebec

The 2017 IFLA World Congress, hosted by the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects – Association des architects paysagistes du Canada (CSLA-AAPQ), will be held at the World Design Summit in Montréal, Québec, October 16-19, 2017.

The themes of the Congress are:

design for participation

design for earth

design for beauty

design for sale?

design for transformation

design for extremes.

