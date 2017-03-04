Building Magazine

2017 Conference Special Focus: Design for the Global Village

March 02 - March 04, 2017
George Brown College, Toronto, ON

 The Institute without Boundaries at the School of Design is hosting the Design Principles & Practices Conference from March 2-4. The conference will bring together more than 100 delegates from around the world, and include speakers like:  

  • Katerina Cizek, Documentary Film-maker; Artistic Director, MIT Open Documentary Lab, Boston, USA and Toronto, Canada
  • Helen Kerr, Professor, Ontario College of Art and Design University, Toronto; Co-president of KerrSmith
  • Luisa Collina, Dean of the School of Design, Polytechnic University of Milano; President, Cumulus International Association
  • Peter Pozsar, Architect; co-founder of Hello Wood

The conference addresses six special themes: Design Education, Design in Society, Designed Objects, Visual Design, Design Management and Professional Practice, and Architectonic, Spatial, and Environmental Design.



