2017 Conference Special Focus: Design for the Global Village

The Institute without Boundaries at the School of Design is hosting the Design Principles & Practices Conference from March 2-4. The conference will bring together more than 100 delegates from around the world, and include speakers like:

Katerina Cizek, Documentary Film-maker; Artistic Director, MIT Open Documentary Lab, Boston, USA and Toronto, Canada

Helen Kerr, Professor, Ontario College of Art and Design University, Toronto; Co-president of KerrSmith

Luisa Collina, Dean of the School of Design, Polytechnic University of Milano; President, Cumulus International Association

Peter Pozsar, Architect; co-founder of Hello Wood

The conference addresses six special themes: Design Education, Design in Society, Designed Objects, Visual Design, Design Management and Professional Practice, and Architectonic, Spatial, and Environmental Design.