YUL Condominiums and Chinese organizations raise $100,000 for Quebec flood victims

MONTREAL —

YUL Condominiums and 11 Chinese community organizations in Québec have presented a $100,000 cheque to the Canadian Red Cross following a fundraising campaign launched to help thousands of flood victims in Québec.

Public donations raised online from May 15 to 25, during a benefit event held at the YUL presentation centre, and by the 11 associations, totalled $42,420. The major shareholders of YUL Condominiums, Brivia Group, Kim Phat and Tianco jointly topped up the amount to $50,000. As previously announced, YUL Condominiums doubled the amount raised, adding $50,000 for a total donation of $100,000 to the Red Cross.

The 11 organizations that joined forces with YUL for the campaign are: the Chao Chow Association of Québec, the Cambodian Chinese Association of Canada, the Chinese Seniors Association of Montréal, the Gansu Association of Canada, the Chinese Family Service of Greater Montréal, the Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud, the Overseas Chinese Service Center in Montreal, the Canada China Entrepreneurs Council, the Montreal Jiuding Club, the Cambodia-Canada Chamber of Commerce and the Montreal’s Lions Club.

“The YUL Condominiums team and the 11 organizations in the Québec Chinese community would like to thank all the donors for their generosity. These donations will help support those affected by the spring floods who have enormous needs,” said Kheng Ly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brivia Group and YUL Condominiums.