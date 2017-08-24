B.C. green building industry surpasses 30,000 jobs

VANCOUVER —

The job-creating power of the green building sector, a key driver of the clean economy, continues to grow in British Columbia. On August 21st, the Pembina Institute — a non-profit think-tank that advocates for policies that support Canada’s clean energy transition — released an update to the British Columbia Green Buildings Map, an interactive resource that quantifies the jobs in the industry and pinpoints where energy-efficient homes and buildings are located in the province.

The latest research pegs the number of jobs in the green building sector at 31,700 — up from the 23,200 counted when the map launched in 2015, mostly due to growth in larger projects. Meanwhile, the number of green buildings in the province has risen to 20,100, with more than 750 of these built in the last two years. In total, there are now 18,700 green homes and 1,400 large green buildings in the province.

While construction of new green buildings is on the rise, jobs associated with energy-efficiency retrofits for existing buildings declined by one-third over the same period. This can be attributed, in part, to the ending of the LiveSmart B.C. rebate program for homeowners in 2014. However, energy use in buildings continues to account for nearly a quarter of Canada’s total carbon pollution.

“Investing in energy-efficient homes and buildings is a no-brainer. B.C. needs a renewed government commitment to retrofits for existing buildings, which will result in many benefits for British Columbians,” said Karen Tam Wu, the Pembina Institute’s acting B.C. director.

The Pembina Institute is noq calling on the new B.C. government to ensure the green building sector continues to thrive — by investing in programs that will accelerate the upgrading of our existing homes and buildings, and make constructing low-carbon, ultra energy-efficient buildings the norm. According to the institute, a comprehensive strategy is needed to set a course for the building sector to help meet B.C.’s legislated 2050 climate target for carbon pollution.