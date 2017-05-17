Region of Waterloo launches RFQ for mixed-use transit hub in Kitchener

WATERLOO —

The Region of Waterloo has launched phase 1 of its bidding process to select the private developer who will build the large mixed-use transit hub on Victoria and King Street in Kitchener. This high profile project is predicted to change the way people think about Waterloo Region.

The new transit hub will feature seamless access to multiple modes of transportation and integrated residential, office and retail space. More importantly, the hub will connect our community to the Toronto-Waterloo Innovation corridor, promoting growth and generating substantial economic development.

Phase 1, the request for qualifications (RFQ), will help the Region create a short list of applicants for the final request for proposal (RFP).

The Region will sell the property to the selected private developer who will then build both the transit hall and accompanying buildings. Once complete, the transit hub will connect Grand River Transit (local buses), ION (light rail), GO trains, VIA rail, inter-city buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists. The onsite buildings will include residences, offices and stores. The site will also incorporate public spaces and transit support areas like pick-up and drop-off areas, bus bays and links to trails/paths.

“By creating a landmark stop with space to live, work and shop, the transit hub will offer Waterloo Region much more than a better commuting system,” said Ken Seiling, Regional Chair.

The RFQ closes June 30, 2017. The short list of applicants will be announced by September 2017. More information on the transit hub is available at http://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/gettingAround/transithub.asp or view the bid at https://regionofwaterloo.bidsandtenders.ca/Module/Tenders/en