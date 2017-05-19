PCL Construction joins Forests Ontario to plant trees for Ontario’s Green Leaf Challenge

Forests Ontario has welcomed PCL Constructors Canada Inc. (Toronto) as a major supporter of the Green Leaf Challenge. Launched in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry, Ontario’s Green Leaf Challenge celebrates Ontario150 by inviting Ontarians to plant and count three million trees in 2017.

“PCL recognizes that our clients and communities want to partner with a business that is committed to increasing efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and improving quality of life,” says Mike Wieninger, Senior Vice President and District Manager at PCL Toronto. “Reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the transition to a carbon neutral economy are priorities for our organization.”

PCL’s partnership will support planting projects across the province, engaging community members in making public spaces greener. In addition to supporting planting events and projects across Ontario, PCL hosted a launch event to announce the company’s support of the Green Leaf Challenge, giving away native tree seedlings to 550 employees to plant with their families and then count toward the Challenge.

Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario said, “This year, we’re celebrating our nation’s 150th birthday. There’s no better way to celebrate, we think, than by planting together today to ensure that the next generation enjoys the benefits that come with healthy forest cover.”

The Green Leaf Challenge will have a significant impact on Ontario’s air quality by adding new forest cover that will remove approximately 6.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere by 2050. All Ontarians can participate by visiting www.greenleafchallenge.ca and adding their trees to the online counter.