Dow Building Solutions announces new self-guided wall assessment engine in Canada

MIDLAND —

Dow Building Solutions (DBS), a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), has announced a self-guided Commercial Code Assessment Engine in Canada.

The tool, developed from logic of comprehensive analysis by Jensen Hughes, a leader in building code expertise and fire protection engineering, will help architects evaluate if the building code permits foam plastic to be used in their current wall configuration. This gives architects more design flexibility to choose the right insulation for their project, while also meeting the code requirements for energy, air sealing and fire in Canada.

Several years ago, Dow and design-firm DIALOG identified various building code complexities that made requirements difficult to fully understand. As a result, Dow partnered with Jensen Hughes to aid design professionals with code interpretation, working with DIALOG to test for real-world use. “Applying CAN/ULC S134 Fire Test for Exterior Wall Assemblies to all assemblies lead to arbitrary elimination of combustible materials, regardless of wall composition or percentage of wall openings,” said Keith Robinson, head specifications writer for DIALOG (National CND Architect). “Our project managers found the Commercial Wall Code Assessment Engine easy to use and it provided accurate recommendations for code compliance. More so, it gave our people confidence to include plastic insulation and other combustible components in their wall assemblies referenced directly back to the building code.”

Dow has a broad range of wall system technologies available in Canada. These feature high insulating values and utilize industry-leading weatherization solutions as a systematic approach to achieving high energy efficiency while protecting against moisture and air intrusion.

The National Research Council has started working on updating model code documents as Canada’s national building codes are anticipated to change to adapt to the effects of climate change. The country is now seeing more heavy rain, floods, high winds, snow, ice, temperature swings and all-around extreme weather. The Commercial Wall Code Assessment Engine will help architects, builders and contractors choose from more energy efficient and durable materials to meet the increasingly complex code requirements.

For more information, visit https://canadabuildingcode.dow.com/