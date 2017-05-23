Calgary Municipal Land Corporation prepares to launch pop-up retail experience in East Village

CALGARY —

Since 2007, when Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) embraced the challenge to bring East Village back to life, Calgarians have been witness to a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood taking shape on downtown’s east end. From condo towers to hotels to the New Central Library, buildings of all sorts have been popping up across East Village.

Now, to heighten the appeal of this destination neighbourhood and infuse it with even more energy, CMLC and its residential development partners are launching East Village Junction – a contemporary outdoor retail park that offers a unique “pop-up” retail experience.

“Delivered using modified shipping containers, the shopping experience will be far from ordinary in its design, operations and retail offerings,” explains Jessa Morrison, CMLC’s Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications. “We are curating a variety of retail offerings and services – fresh produce, street-wise apparel, bicycle rentals, artisan crafts, specialty food items and much more. You might find things you need, things you love – maybe even some things you didn’t expect to discover.”

Every Thursday through Sunday (and holiday Mondays) from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, October 1, 12 retailers will set up shop inside modified 8’ x 20’ shipping containers. Fitted out with a glass storefront and fully customized inside and out, each container shop will offer a unique shopping experience.

Occupying the vacant lot on the southwest corner of 4th Street and 8th Avenue SE – right next door to Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre and near the New Central Library – EV Junction will be part outdoor retail experience, part event space and part community gathering spot.

“Creating inviting spaces where people will gather and connect is a big part of our master-plan vision for East Village,” says CMLC SVP, Susan Veres. “At EV Junction, neighbourhood residents and visitors alike will be drawn to experience art, music, innovative and educational programming, comfy lounging areas and great company. But, the program is intended to provide basic retail conveniences to our current base of residents while we await the opening of our community shopping centre – 5th & Third – which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2019.”

EV Junction’s 12 tenants will include, among others, lululemon, Dor-Bel International Fine Foods, Rath Bicycle, Modern Menswear and Alto Collective. Veres adds, “Through a partnership with Springboard Performance’s containR, local artists will add colour and vibrancy with a public art installation and programming every Thursday evening. Regular musical events and myriad other artistic performances will amplify the East Village Junction vibe. If all that fun piques patrons’ appetites, a daily duo of YYC Food Trucks will ensure they’re well fed. And visitors can look forward to special guest appearances by Village Brewery all summer long.”

