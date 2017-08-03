Winners announced in THIS PLACE MATTERS competition

The National Trust has announced eight winning projects that participated in its 2017 THIS PLACE MATTERS national crowdfunding competition.

Big Projects National Prize ($60,000): Windows into the Future by First United Church (Truro, NS)

Big Projects Regional-West Prize ($30,000): Spirit of the Lyric by Lyric Theatre (Swift Current, SK)

Big Projects Regional-Central Prize ($30,000): Keep Our Light Shining by PPLPS (Brighton, ON)

Big Projects Regional-East Prize ($30,000): Union Art Project by Sir William Ford Coaker Heritage Foundation (Port Union, NL)

Small Projects National Prize ($30,000): Spencerville Riverside Park by Spencerville Mill Foundation (Spencerville, ON)

Small Projects Regional-Central Prize ($15,000): Top off the Petrie by Architectural Conservancy Ontario Guelph Wellington Branch (Guelph, ON)

Small Projects Regional-East Prize ($15,000): Glenaladale… One Brick at a Time, Our Diamond in the Rough by Glenaladale Heritage Trust (Tracadie, PE)

Community Builder Prize ($10,000): Belle Vue House – A Clear View Into the Future by Belle Vue Conservancy (Amherstburg, ON)

Twenty-five participating project groups from coast to coast competed from June 14 to July 20 for Canadians’ votes and donations. Every group had the chance to win – and raise – much-needed funding for essential projects.

A full list of the participating projects can be found here.