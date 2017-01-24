NCC seeks design proposals for redevelopment of Ottawa’s Nepean Point

OTTAWA —

Nepean Point is one of the most popular lookouts in Canada’s Capital, making it a key Capital destination. At the highest point of the site is a statue of Samuel de Champlain, who explored the Ottawa River in 1613.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has launched a two-phase international design competition to redevelop Nepean Point in order to create a lively, 21st century green space. The winning design team and their concept will be announced in 2017 as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Astrolabe Theatre structures at Nepean Point no longer meet universal accessibility standards, and are at the end of their life cycle. We now have great opportunities to achieve the following at this site:

new interpretation

innovative design

an improved landscape

enhanced public access

The NCC’s long-term vision for this area is to build multi-use recreational pathways connecting cultural institutions, the existing pathway network and green spaces, in order to create a continuous promenade from the Rideau Canal to Rideau Falls Park.

The NCC is inviting landscape architects, bridge designers, architects, urban designers and other related design professionals to form design teams to respond to the request for qualifications (RFQ) for the renewal project. All interested design teams are invited to participate in this international competition. Teams must be led by a landscape architect who is eligible to be licensed to work in Ontario, Canada.

A two-stage process will be used to select the successful team:

Stage One: Teams are invited to respond to the RFQ. The information required from each team, as well as the evaluation criteria for the proposals, can be found on Buy and Sell Canada. A maximum of four eligible teams will be selected to participate in the second stage.

Stage Two: This stage will entail the preparation of a design proposal. Each team selected must submit a proposal that describes the overall concept, a development plan for the entire site and a more detailed design for Nepean Point.

A document outlining the following elements will be provided to the finalist teams in the second stage:

the site’s characteristics

challenges and limitations

project guidelines

program requirements

evaluation criteria

The RFQ for the Nepean Point redevelopment project closes on March 31, 2017. For more information, please click here.